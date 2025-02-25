Tabu Reveals Her Aunt Wanted To Hit Her With Chappals For Refusing Hema Malini’s Role In Baghban

Mumbai:Tabu is known for her bold career choices, but one decision from the past seems to have left her family fuming—especially her aunt. In a recent conversation, the Drishyam star humorously recalled how her aunt reacted when she turned down the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in the 2003 blockbuster Baghban. The role, which eventually went to Hema Malini, was first offered to Tabu, but she declined due to concerns about playing the mother of four children at that stage in her career.

Speaking about the incident, Tabu shared with Pinkvilla, “My aunt was so angry when she found out that I refused Baghban. She literally said, ‘I feel like hitting you with chappals! What were you thinking? Do you even realize what you’ve missed?’”

The acclaimed actress, who later starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum (2007), admitted that while she loved the script, she wasn’t ready to take on such a mature role at the time.

“I was deeply moved by the story. I even got emotional while hearing the narration. But at that point, I was not comfortable playing a mother to grown-up children. I had just entered a phase in my career where I was exploring different roles, and this felt too early for me,” Tabu explained.

The film’s producer, Renu Chopra, also recalled the incident, stating, “We really thought Tabu would say yes because she was so affected by the script. But then she declined, saying she had a long career ahead and didn’t want to be typecast.”

Despite missing out on Baghban, Tabu went on to carve a niche for herself in both commercial and offbeat cinema. Looking back, she laughed about her aunt’s reaction but stood by her decision. “At the end of the day, every role has its destiny. Hema ji was fabulous in the film, and I have no regrets.”

Even years later, Baghban remains a fan favourite, and Tabu’s anecdote about almost being part of it only adds to its legacy.