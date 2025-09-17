Taha Shah Badussha Turns Showstopper For Rohit Gandhi And Rahul Khanna, Backs Vaccination Drive Against Cervical Cancer

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Taha Shah Badussha, who won a million hearts with his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, recently was in the capital and walked the ramp for ace fashion designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The fashion event 'Festival of Hope' was organised to raise funds for protecting over 1,000 young lives by vaccinating children against cervical cancer.

Taha Shah Badussha On Cervical Cancer Vaccination

The show saw a mix of celebs from fashion and philanthropy, underlining how art and glamour can drive social change. Taha turned showstopper for the designer duo wearing their exquisite collection. Speaking about being part of the initiative, Taha said: “Walking the ramp is always exciting, but walking for a cause like this makes it deeply meaningful. Cervical cancer is preventable, and yet it continues to affect so many lives. If my presence here can help raise awareness and ensure that even one more child is protected through vaccination, I consider it a privilege. Every step we take today is a step towards saving young futures.”

He also took to his social media handle and shared pictures from the event. He wrote in the caption: Honoured to walk for Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna at the Festival of Hope.

Beyond the runway spotlights—it was about shining a light on a thousand young lives. Every step carried hope. Every step carried a future

About Taha Shah Badussha's Work, Upcoming Projects

Taha Shah Badussha made his screen debut with the Luv Ka The End (2011). He later went on to star in comedy-drama Gippi (2013). However, years later, he earned recognition for his role in Bhansali's period drama series Heeramandi which premiered on Netflix.

Earlier this year, Taha Shah's film 'Paro'—a drama based on the horrifying practice of bridal slavery was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Oxford University in London. 'Paro' is written and directed by Ganjender Vitthal Ahire and stars Taha Shah, Trupti Bhoir and Govind Namdeo in the lead roles it will be premiering on Airtel Xstream Play app.

He also collaborated with playback singer Tulsi Kumar this year for a music video titled Vekhan Nu.