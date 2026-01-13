New Delhi: Just as the rundown to 98th Academy Awards is about to kick-start, another Indian film has made it to the Oscars Eligibility List this time. Actor Taha Shah Badussha's film Paro – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery has been officially enlisted on the Oscars Eligibility List for the 98th Academy Awards, released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Taha Shah's Paro Selected For Oscars Eligibility List

Paro is now part of the international titles that have met the Academy’s qualification criteria and are eligible for consideration across categories in the 2026 awards cycle. The film stars Taha Shah Badussha alongside Trupti Bhoir and Govind Namdeo.

Taha took to Instagram and shared his excitement with fans. He wrote: My heart is full.

Feeling incredibly grateful as my film Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery enters the Oscar Contention List for the 98th Academy Awards.

A heartfelt story about bridal slavery, the film has won hearts across borders.

From eyes that welled at global screenings to messages filled with love, this journey has felt like a piece of my heart.

Holding immense gratitude for our director, producer, cast and the crew, true, emphatic chroniclers of countless silenced women.

Thank you for believing in this story and carrying it with such care.And thank you to my audience. Your love, kindness and hope stay with me.

Reacting to the development, Taha Shah Badussha said, "I’m deeply honoured that Paro has been listed on the Oscars Eligibility List. This film is more than a role — it is a voice for the silenced and a story that deserves to be seen and heard beyond borders. I’m grateful to the entire team and everyone who believed in this journey. May this recognition open doors for meaningful cinema that inspires empathy, awareness and change."

Indian Films At Oscars 2026

Besides Paro, joining the list of 201 feature films that are eligible for consideration at the 98th Oscar, two other Indian movies also make it to eligibility criteria - Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1' and Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' respectively.

Earlier in November 2025, the Academy revealed the films eligible for Best Documentary, Animated Feature, and International Feature Film, with the figures totalling 317 across all categories.

The Academy Award nominations will be revealed on January 22.