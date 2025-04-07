Tahira Kashyap Confirms Her Breast Cancer Relapsed After 7-Year-Itch, Shares Heartwarming Post

New Delhi: Indian Writer and Director Tahira Kashyap, who previously battled Breast Cancer in the year 2018 has now announced her cancer diagnosis for the second time.

Tahira who is also Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife took to Instagram today on the occasion of World Health Day to say that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time.

The 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Director wrote on Instagram "Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same with everyone who needs to get regular mammograms"

She ended the note by writing, "Round 2 for me...I still got this." She captioned the post with, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again"

As today marks World Health Day 2025, Tahira concluded her caption with, "Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through"

Take A Look At The Post Here:

Last month on World's Cancer Day Tahira took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with her clean shaved head captioning it with, "And that’s life! And you make the most of it. And in making the most of it you realise how humbling the experience is.

I know so many brave women who have fought with all their might. I bow my head in respect to all of them. Let everyone’s experience be a reminder to value our lives. To know how significant each one of us is. To know nobody else on the face of the earth can do what you can do. Spread the awareness. Early breast cancer detection is curable not just treatable.

Love and hope and joy to all Life is to celebrate gratitude all the way

#WorldCancerDay"

Fans and Well-wishers alongside her husband, Ayushmann Khurranna shower her with love and prayers.