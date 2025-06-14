Advertisement
TAHIRA KASHYAP KHURRANA

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Sharmajee Ki Beti Bags Three Awards Alongside Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila — Details Inside

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has made an impressive directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, earning critical acclaim. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Sharmajee Ki Beti Bags Three Awards Alongside Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila — Details Inside (Source: File Image)

New Delhi: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has made an impressive directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, earning critical acclaim. The film revolves around the lives of urban women who all share the common surname "Sharma." Recently, the Tahira Kashyap directorial achieved a significant milestone by winning three prestigious awards at the Exchange4Media Awards ceremony.

While Girls Will Be Girls received recognition in the Golden belt and Tikdum was honored in the Bronze belt, Sharmajee Ki Beti earned three accolades in the Silver belt:

Best Film

Best Writer – Tahira Kashyap

Best Actor in a Movie – Divya Dutta

The film also shared the Silver belt spotlight with Imtiaz Ali’s widely acclaimed Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh.

Beyond the awards, the recognition highlights Tahira’s talent for bringing untold stories to life through her unique directorial lens. Over the years, Tahira has built a reputation for speaking out about how society views women — a theme that strongly resonates in her debut film.

While Sharmajee Ki Beti continues to receive praise from both audiences and critics, Tahira isn’t resting on her laurels. Riding high on the success of her debut, she has already begun writing her next film, raising anticipation about what compelling narrative she will deliver next.

