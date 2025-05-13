New Delhi: Author-director Tahira Kashyap, is mother to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. On Mother's Day 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and a doting mom to her kids, opened up about walking on the path of motherhood and shared how it makes a mother experience love like never before.

Tahira says, "Motherhood is a sweet pain. Sweet because your heart expands like never before, you experience love like never before, and if even an iota is reciprocated, you become delirious. It’s the only road where no matter the number of potholes and traffic jams, nothing can deter you from your journey of seeking out for your child."

She adds, "And pain because your heart constantly pines for that one smile from your child, that one look, that one call, that one extra bye, that one hug, that one wave whether your child is 5 year old or 50 year old one and you’ll still smile through if you get none of the above just happy knowing that your child is doing okay. Motherhood is bliss but with a sweet pain."

Recently, amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor, Tahira took to her social media to extend support towards India and it's armed forces. Extending wishes on Mother's Day, she hailed India as the 'OG Mother' and narrated an inspiring poetry.

While Tahira wears the cape of a super-mom, she is blazing her own trail as a filmmaker. After making her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, Tahira has kick-started working on her next script. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share that she has embarked on a new project.

On the personal front, Tahira Kashyap recently revealed that her Breast Cancer had relapsed for the second time after a gap of 7 years. Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a post which read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

Tahira Kashyap was initially diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer, specifically ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). She underwent a mastectomy and other treatments. Her breast cancer relapsed after 7 long years, requiring a second round of treatment.