Taimur Ali Khan to study in a boarding school like daddy Saif Ali Khan?

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan might be heading to London soon. Why? Well, as per reports doing the rounds Tai Tai will follow the family tradition and study in a boarding school.

According to BollywoodLife.com report, Taimur might study in Lockers Park Prep School—the premier prep school in the United Kingdom. It is situated in Hertfordshire, London. Kids usually get into prime schools like Eton's etc after graduating from Lockers Park.

Saif too went to the same school after spending some years at Sanawar's Lawrence School. This looks like a family tradition of sorts, as Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan (MAK) Pataudi too attended the same school where Frank Woolley coached him in cricket.

The buzz is strong that Taimur too will follow the family tradition and study abroad.

Aww...if this happens soon, the paps are surely going to miss the ball of cuteness!