Taimur’s happy face lights up Instagram and how, thank you for the pics, Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan’s lights up our screens wherever we see his pictures and on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated us to wonderful photos of the little munchkin. She shared the pictures on her Instagram timeline. It has Taimur and his dad Saif Ali Khan in the frame. Taimur rests on Saif’s back while Kareena captures the adorable father-son moment.

“Saif said, ‘I always got your back’... Tim took it literally,” read Kareena’s caption for the post, which she hashtagged as ‘Favourite Boy’ and ‘Quarantine Mornings’.

Check it out here:

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. From showing moments from her personal life to making the kaftans a fashion essential now, the actress has been posting pictures much to the delight of her fans.

Recently, she also posted pictures of a family tree made by niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya is Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu’s daughter.

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and Taimur was born to them in 2016.

On the film front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forrest Gump’.