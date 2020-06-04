हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Taimur’s happy face lights up Instagram and how, thank you for the pics, Kareena Kapoor

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. From showing moments from her personal life to making the kaftans a fashion essential now, the actress has been posting pictures much to the delight of her fans.

Taimur’s happy face lights up Instagram and how, thank you for the pics, Kareena Kapoor
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan’s lights up our screens wherever we see his pictures and on Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated us to wonderful photos of the little munchkin. She shared the pictures on her Instagram timeline. It has Taimur and his dad Saif Ali Khan in the frame. Taimur rests on Saif’s back while Kareena captures the adorable father-son moment.

“Saif said, ‘I always got your back’... Tim took it literally,” read Kareena’s caption for the post, which she hashtagged as ‘Favourite Boy’ and ‘Quarantine Mornings’.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally  . #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. From showing moments from her personal life to making the kaftans a fashion essential now, the actress has been posting pictures much to the delight of her fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes.  . #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This pretty much sums up mother's day and well... every other day with Tim  #HappyMothersDay

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Recently, she also posted pictures of a family tree made by niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya is Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu’s daughter.

Kareena and Saif married in 2012 and Taimur was born to them in 2016.

On the film front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forrest Gump’.

Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanTaimur Ali KhanSaif Ali Khan
Next
Story

Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies, last rites to be performed today
  • 2,16,919Confirmed
  • 6,075Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M59S

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks on killing of elephant in Kerala | Zee News Exclusive