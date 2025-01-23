Mumbai: The shocking incident of Saif Ali Khan being stabbed at his Mumbai residence has brought attention not only to the actor’s resilience but also to his 8-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. The young boy displayed extraordinary courage, accompanying his father to the hospital after the attack. The act has left many, including Taimur’s nanny, Lalita, deeply moved and astonished.

In an interview with India Today, Lalita shared her shock over Taimur’s brave actions. “Both of them were alone. It really shocked me that little Taimur took his father to the hospital. At his age, the child’s mindset is so strong, that’s unimaginable,” she said, marveling at the young boy’s composure during such a traumatic event.

Lalita also expressed confusion about how the intruder managed to enter the house unnoticed. “I have no idea where he came from and how he entered. It is really a surprise. How will anybody know that he is entering or that he’s going to do such things? There are many officers coming and going for work. You’ve seen the building outside. I don’t know how he could have entered,” she added, raising concerns about security lapses.



The nanny also praised Saif Ali Khan’s strength and resilience, comparing him to a lion. “He is like a lion. He is a Nawab, after all… Blue blood. I really respect Saif sir – what a strong personality inside and outside,” she said.

Lalita noted that Taimur seems to have inherited his father’s strong personality and courage. “Taimur also has a strong personality; he will be strong like his Abba. His parents are very strong-minded. Kareena madam is also a very strong-headed lady; she is so disciplined and strong,” she added, acknowledging the family’s shared grit and determination.



Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of January 16 by an intruder who stabbed him six times. Despite the severity of the injuries, Saif managed to get to the hospital with the help of his son Taimur. The actor underwent surgery and returned home on January 21, astonishing many with his quick recovery.

Taimur’s actions have drawn widespread admiration, with many praising his courage and maturity at such a young age. The incident has also sparked discussions about security measures for high-profile individuals and their families.