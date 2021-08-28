हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahrbanoo Sadat

Taliban were walking with guns, even an RPG: Filmmaker recalls horrific scenes from Kabul airport

Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat recalled witnessing children crying and elderly fainting before fleeing Kabul amid the Taliban takeover.

Taliban were walking with guns, even an RPG: Filmmaker recalls horrific scenes from Kabul airport
Pic courtesy: Wikipedia/Shahrbanoo Sadat

New Delhi: Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat described the horrific scenes at Kabul airport before she escaped Afghanistan to fly to Paris in an interview with an agency. She revealed that because of her international connections, she had received an offer to leave the country as the Taliban was taking over. However, she didn't take it up, not until later.

When she finally did, she described her feelings about the same in a conversation with Reuters. She said, "I was lucky but this is not the situation for many people. They do not speak English, they are not a filmmaker, they don't have any international friends and their life is in danger."

The filmmaker recalled the Taliban walking with cables, funs and even an RPG. Sadat revealed, "(The Taliban) wanted to (make people queue) which was impossible because the crowd was pushing from all directions and Taliban were walking with cables and with guns and with even with (an) RPG."

"Children were crying and the old people were fainting ... because it was so hot," she added.

In a scary turn of events, her father was about to be singled out by the Taliban members but to protect him, she shielded him and since they were less aggressive with men compared to women, they let them go.

Shahrbanoo Sadat is a renowned filmmaker who spent her childhood in Tehran, Afghanistan. With an interest in movie-making, she studied documentary filmmaking at the Kabul workshop of Ateliers Varan. The brilliant director had won the top prize at Cannes Film Festival's Directors' Fortnight for her debut feature film titled Wolf and Sheep in 2016.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shahrbanoo SadatAfghanistanTalibanKabulAfghan filmmakerKabul airport
Next
Story

Britney Spears' housekeeper battery case under investigation by District Attorney for possible charges

Must Watch

PT7M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra shares a picture in which she posed with a bloodied face