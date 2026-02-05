Talwiinder Singh breaks his silence on dating Disha Patani, says 'still discovering ourselves...'

New Delhi: After days of speculation and pap-spotting on various events, famous Punjabi singer Talwiinder aka Talwinder Singh Sidhu has finally addressed the rumours of him dating Bollywood actress Disha Patani.

Talwiinder on dating Disha Patani

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder, opened up on his bond with Disha, whom he recently met and got acquainted with. He added, "We are still discovering ourselves. Still figuring out ourselves I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread the rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours."

When asked about his feelings, without naming Disha, Talwiinder quipped, "I fall in love every day. I am falling in love right now."

Disha Patani Dating Talwinder Singh: Timeline

For the unversed, Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu's dating rumour is the hot goss in showbiz right now. Fans are excited and the recent spotting of them together is making headlines all over.

There has been enough speculation around Disha Patani’s personal life. Social media has been abuzz with Disha and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh dating each other after their appearance at the event together. The two had earlier sparked buzz in Udaipur (Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding) when a video of them holding hands during the party went viral online.

Disha Patani's bestie Mouni Roy was also clicked with Talwiinder at the Mumbai airport on their way back. Later, the trio along with their friends were again spotted at the grand reception of Nupur-Stebin.

At the Mumbai reception also, Disha's entry with the mystery man (Talwiinder) caught attention of netizens online.