Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013869https://zeenews.india.com/people/talwiinder-singh-breaks-his-silence-on-dating-disha-patani-says-still-discovering-ourselves-3013869.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleTalwiinder Singh breaks his silence on dating Disha Patani, says still discovering ourselves...
TALWIINDER SINGH

Talwiinder Singh breaks his silence on dating Disha Patani, says 'still discovering ourselves...'

Talwiinder-Disha Patani affair: At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Mumbai reception, Disha's entry with the mystery man (Talwiinder) caught attention of netizens online.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Talwiinder Singh breaks his silence on dating Disha Patani, says 'still discovering ourselves...'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After days of speculation and pap-spotting on various events, famous Punjabi singer Talwiinder aka Talwinder Singh Sidhu has finally addressed the rumours of him dating Bollywood actress Disha Patani. 

Talwiinder on dating Disha Patani

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder, opened up on his bond with Disha, whom he recently met and got acquainted with. He added, "We are still discovering ourselves. Still figuring out ourselves I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread the rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked about his feelings, without naming Disha,  Talwiinder quipped, "I fall in love every day. I am falling in love right now."

Disha Patani Dating Talwinder Singh: Timeline

For the unversed, Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu's dating rumour is the hot goss in showbiz right now. Fans are excited and the recent spotting of them together is making headlines all over. 

There has been enough speculation around Disha Patani’s personal life. Social media has been abuzz with Disha and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh dating each other after their appearance at the event together. The two had earlier sparked buzz in Udaipur (Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben wedding) when a video of them holding hands during the party went viral online.

Disha Patani's bestie Mouni Roy was also clicked with Talwiinder at the Mumbai airport on their way back. Later, the trio along with their friends were again spotted at the grand reception of Nupur-Stebin.

At the Mumbai reception also, Disha's entry with the mystery man (Talwiinder) caught attention of netizens online. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
Four Women’s Perfumes That Feel Elegant, Fresh, and Truly You
US China relations
Trump dials Xi Jinping: What they discussed and why it matters
Eesha Rebba
r Eesha Rebba files police complaint over obscene instagram comments
Assi
Assi trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays fearless lawyer in courtroom drama
DNA
DNA: Decoding Mamata Banerjee’s historic appearance before the Supreme Court
Do Deewane Seher Mein
‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ trailer out: Modern love story explores insecurities
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji shares soulful ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ post
Telangana
'Take money from BRS leaders, vote for Congress': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
personal care
Four Men’s Perfumes That Define Confidence, Style, and Lasting Impressions
Assam Election 2026
Ahead of Assam polls, Congress accuses Himanta of land grab; CM hits back