Tamannaah Asking Rasha Thadani To Call Her Aunty Goes Viral

Mumbai: A video of Tamannaah Bhatia from the Azaad screening is making waves on social media. In the clip, the Aaj Ki Raat actress playfully asks Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, to call her “aunty.” Fans are lauding Tamannaah for embracing her age gracefully and not shying away from being referred to as “aunty” by a 19-year-old.



Netizens are applauding Tamannaah’s light-hearted attitude, seeing it as a refreshing example of an actress being comfortable with her age and relationship dynamics in the industry. Comments like, “Tamannaah proves that confidence is the real beauty,” and “She’s so real, love her attitude!” have been flooding social media.



In her separate interviews, Rasha referred to Tamannaah as her “adopted mother.” She explained that this bond stems from Tamannaah’s relationship with actor Vijay Varma, who Rasha jokingly called her “adoptive father.” The fun dynamic between them has only added to the buzz surrounding this viral moment.

Rasha recently made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, receiving praise for her natural performance and being hailed as a promising newcomer. Her chemistry with the cast and her effortless acting have left audiences impressed.

Tamannaah, who is currently 35, has been enjoying both professional and personal success. Her relationship with Vijay Varma has often been in the spotlight, but she has handled the attention with poise.

This viral moment at the Azaad screening showcases Tamannaah’s humility, humour, and self-assuredness, qualities that continue to win her fans across generations.