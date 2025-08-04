Tamannaah Bhatia Finally Breaks Her Silence On Dating Virat Kohli And Wedding Rumour With Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her performances movies and besides her personal life which always hogs attention. In a candid chat with The Lallantop, the actress finally addressed the long-standing rumours of whether she ever dated Virat Kohli and Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq.

Tamannaah Bhatia Dated Virat Kohli?

On dating Virat Kohli, Tamannaah set the record straight saying, "I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon."

Tamannaah also recalled an encounter with Abdul Razzaq at a jewellery store opening, which started the dating speculation. She stated, "Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I'm sorry sir. Aapke dho teen bachche hai (You have 2-3children). I don't know about your life, but it was so embarrassing."

She addressed about link-ups and how uncomfortable it gets. "It is very awkward when the media links you to someone you have absolutely no connection with," Tamannaah stated.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Love Life

The actress was previously dating actor Vijay Varma but the couple split earlier this year. Although neither of them officially addressed the breakup on their social media accounts, rumors suggested that the couple called it quits. Vijay and Tamannaah fueled dating rumors when they were first seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in 2023. The two first shared the screen in the Netflix anthology 'Lust Stores 2', where they reportedly grew close during the filming process.