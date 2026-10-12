Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Tamannaah Bhatia kicks off Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki' alongside family and friends

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated Day 1 of Navratri at a devotional evening alongside Mrunal Thakur and her family, describing the spiritual experience as a journey of inner peace and introspection.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia kicks off Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki' alongside family and friends
Image Credit: @tamannaahspeaks/Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tamannaah Bhatia kicks off Navratri with 'Mata Ki Chowki' alongside family and friends
2
3
4
5