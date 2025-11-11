Tamannaah Bhatia Refutes Ozempic Rumour, Slams Trolls With A Classic 'My Curves Are Not Going Anywhere'

New Delhi: Pan-India actress Tamannaah Bhatia's recent outings have caught netizens attention. Reason? Well, the 'Aaj Ki Raat' fame stunner has lost oodles of weight, looking fab as always. However, many accused the actress to taking Ozempic for the transformation.

Tamannaah Bhatia in her latest conversation with Harper's Bazaar, reflected on the struggles she faced in managing her weight. She also slammed trolls who accused the actress of having Ozempic.

Tamannaah Bhatia On Weight Loss

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The actress revealed, “Till my late 20s, I was a slender body type. That was always my body. This body in which I am right now is technically not new to me. I have grown up like this, and I have stayed like this.”

However, she shared about battling body weight issues during the COVID pandemic. Tamannaah said, “While doing all those healthy things, I still had to face the camera, and I began to feel that I don’t want to be conscious of feeling a certain size, and I’m constantly trying to correct it. I’m feeling like, ‘Oh, is my tummy outside?’ Because at some point, my tummy was coming out, and I was thinking, ‘What is happening to my body?’”

'My Curves Are Here To Stay'

She added, “I went through the same in my early 30s and my curves are not going anywhere. My curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure. I don’t think you will ever see me following global beauty standards because it’s aspirational to be Indian, people love our curves, and I think it’s time that we should embrace that.”

What Is Ozempic?

Ozempic is a prescribed medication which is primarily used, in conjunction with diet and exercise, to treat type 2 diabetes in adults. Many Bollywood celebs, who have had dramatic weight loss are accused of taking the medication. However, none has ever confirmed taking it.