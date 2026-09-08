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  • /Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how she prepared for The Vvaan’s Chhathi Maiya song: ‘I felt deeply connected’

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how she prepared for The Vvaan’s Chhathi Maiya song: ‘I felt deeply connected’

Tamannaah Bhatia has opened up about preparing for the devotional Chhathi Maiya song from The Vvaan, revealing that she studied the significance and rituals of Chhath Puja in Bihar before filming the track and felt a deep spiritual connection with Chhathi Maiyya.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how she prepared for The Vvaan’s Chhathi Maiya song: ‘I felt deeply connected’
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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