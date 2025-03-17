Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Aaj Ki Raat' Continues To Captivate Hearts, Ranks In 'Top 5 Songs Of The Week' List

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 has undoubtedly become a cultural phenomenon, further solidifying her position as one of India’s most versatile and captivating stars. The song’s consistent performance on music charts, including its recent ranking on the Ormax Heartbeats Top 5 Songs of the Week, highlights its widespread appeal and Tamannaah’s ability to elevate any project she’s part of.

Tamannaah’s career across multiple film industries, from South Indian cinema to Bollywood has made her a household name. Her role as Avantika in the Baahubali franchise showcased her ability to bring depth and grace to iconic characters, while her diverse filmography reflects her versatility as an actress.

With a staggering box office collection of over Rs 1000 crore, she has proven her mettle as a bankable and versatile actress. On the work front, the actress is reportedly joining Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti's one-of-its-kind jungle-adventure movie tentatively titled Ranger. The film will be produced by Luv Films.