Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2873298https://zeenews.india.com/people/tamannaah-bhatia-s-aaj-ki-raat-continues-to-captivate-hearts-ranks-in-top-5-songs-of-the-week-list-2873298.html
NewsLifestylePeople
TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Aaj Ki Raat' Continues To Captivate Hearts, Ranks In 'Top 5 Songs Of The Week' List

Tamannaah’s career across multiple film industries, from South Indian cinema to Bollywood has made her a household name.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Aaj Ki Raat' Continues To Captivate Hearts, Ranks In 'Top 5 Songs Of The Week' List Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 has undoubtedly become a cultural phenomenon, further solidifying her position as one of India’s most versatile and captivating stars. The song’s consistent performance on music charts, including its recent ranking on the Ormax Heartbeats Top 5 Songs of the Week, highlights its widespread appeal and Tamannaah’s ability to elevate any project she’s part of. 

Tamannaah’s career across multiple film industries, from South Indian cinema to Bollywood has made her a household name. Her role as Avantika in the Baahubali franchise showcased her ability to bring depth and grace to iconic characters, while her diverse filmography reflects her versatility as an actress. 

With a staggering box office collection of over Rs 1000 crore, she has proven her mettle as a bankable and versatile actress. On the work front, the actress is reportedly joining Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti's one-of-its-kind jungle-adventure movie tentatively titled Ranger. The film will be produced by Luv Films.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK