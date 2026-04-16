Tamannaah Bhatia’s Rs1 crore case against Power Soaps dismissed: Here’s why Madras High Court rejected her plea

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has suffered a legal setback after the Madras High Court dismissed her appeal seeking Rs 1 crore in damages from Power Soaps Limited over the alleged unauthorised use of her images.

Tamannaah had claimed that the company continued to use her photographs even after her endorsement contract had expired.

Tamannaah Bhatia vs Power Soaps Limited

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According to a Bar and Bench report, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi, upheld a 2017 order passed by a single judge, rejecting the actress’s claims.

The dispute dates back to 2008, when Tamannaah was signed as the brand ambassador for Power Soaps under a one-year agreement that ended on October 6, 2009. The contract was not renewed thereafter.

The actress alleged that despite the expiry, the company continued using her images on product packaging, advertisements, and online platforms during 2010 and 2011 without her consent. She argued that this unauthorised use affected her professional opportunities, especially as she was in talks with competing brands at the time.

Tamannaah sought Rs 1 crore in damages along with a permanent injunction to prevent further use of her images. However, Power Soaps countered that the claims were unfounded and that she was not entitled to compensation.

Court’s Decision

The single judge had earlier dismissed Tamannaah’s plea, citing insufficient and unreliable evidence. The materials she submitted—including product wrappers, purchase documents, and online listings—were not considered strong enough to prove continued usage by the company after the contract period.

Challenging this, Tamannaah approached the Division Bench. However, after reviewing the records, the court found no reason to interfere with the earlier ruling. It observed that there was no clear evidence directly linking the alleged advertisements or products to the company during the disputed period.

As a result, the court refused to grant any damages, effectively dismissing her appeal.

On the work front, Tamannaah recently completed 20 years in the film industry. She will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forest, a folk thriller co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, now scheduled for release on August 28.

She was last seen in the comedy-drama series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Diana Penty, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.