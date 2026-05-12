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NewsEntertainmentPeopleTamannaah Bhatia seeks divine blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, says 'Jai shree Mahakaal' - Watch video
TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Tamannaah Bhatia seeks divine blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, says 'Jai shree Mahakaal' - Watch video

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia and producer Pragya Kapoor recently made a soulful visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. In the pictures and videos going viral, Tamannaah can be seen dressed in a vibrant orange traditional outfit and a saffron tilak across her forehead.

|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Tamannaah and Pragya recently sought divine blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple
  • Both attended the Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers
  • Tamannaah shared a video of herself along with Pragya Kapoor
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Tamannaah Bhatia seeks divine blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, says 'Jai shree Mahakaal' - Watch videoPic Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia, Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia and producer Pragya Kapoor have described their soulful visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, where they sought divine blessings, as "amazing". The actress shared a picture and video on the stories section. In the first image, the actress is seen dressed in a vibrant orange traditional outfit and a saffron tilak across her forehead. For the caption, she wrote: “Jai shree Mahakaal.”

She then shared a video of herself along with Pragya Kapoor from inside an aircraft. The clip seems to have been taken after the visit to the temple. In the clip, the actress is seen asking the producer: “How was the trip?” To which Pragya said: “Amazing.”

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Tamannaah and Pragya attended the Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers at the revered temple. They participated in the early morning rituals and performed darshan of Lord Mahakal during her visit.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. It is said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. The presiding deity, Shiva in the lingam form is believed to be Swayambhu, deriving currents of power from within itself as against the other images and lingams that are ritually established and invested with mantra-shakti.

ALSO READ | After Dhurandhar's massive success, will Ranveer Singh play Lord Shiva in 'Immortals of Meluha' adaptation?

Madhya Pradesh has two Jyotirlingas, the second one, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, is situated about 140 km south of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

The actress will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is set to explore the cultural folklore genre.

‘Vvan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. ‘Vvan’ is set to release in theatres this year.

‘Vvan’ was initially slated to release around the festival of Chhatt in 2025. However, it will hit the screens on May 15.

She has also been roped in for an upcoming horror film, “Ragini 3,” headlined by Shashanka Ghosh. The film also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid.

Ragini 3 is a gripping date night horror that promises thrills, humour, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment by Balaji Motion Pictures. With Shashanka Ghosh stepping in as director, Sahir Raza continues to be the creative force on the project.

ALSO READ | Cannes 2026: Balan to restored classic Amma Ariyan - list of top Indian movies to be represented at the festival

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Ragini 3 is already generating strong buzz. Further details about the project remain under wraps, but anticipation around this Date Night Horror continues to build.

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