India Couture Week 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia is indeed one of the most talented actresses who has always spread the magic of her charming aura both on and off the screen. While she has consistently left the masses stunned with her mesmerizing presence, she totally owned the stage as she turned showstopper at the ramp at India Couture Week 2025 for fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Tamannaah Bhatia - India Couture Week Show Stopper

India Couture Week 2025 witnessed the brilliance of Tamannaah’s dazzling aura. The diva wore two different pieces for the opening and closing. Usually, the same person doesn’t open and close the show, but Tamannaah is doing this for the first time ever. As she walked for Rahul Mishra, she looked absolutely stunning.

Tamannaah looked nothing short of surreal on the runway. The actress opened the fashion show wearing a strapless floral multicoloured bedazzled gown and closed it with a white lehenga. With her poised walk and ethereal expressions, she effortlessly blended elegance with modern couture. The floral gown highlighted her vivacious energy, while the white lehenga brought out her grace and composure making her the perfect muse.

Tamannaah On Rahul Mishra's Latest Collections

Speaking to ANI, Tamannaah expressed gratitude and praised fashion designer Rahul Mishra and share, 'I just love the amount of story telling the story Rahul Mishra always does and he always takes Indian and makes it so globallyable ah I just feel like. I was just wanting to make sure that the seventh stage of love that was the hd the first was infatuation so my first outfit which was a gown bit of cultural element to it that was about infatuation so I was very like flirty and feeling she like how do we feel when we are infatuated and that The one that outfit was It Was Deprived. And my another outfit depicted Devotion so I got a chance to deprecate these two very different emotions and I am really thankful to Rahul because I don't know if I don't know if I didn't know if people had two different outfits in one show so thank I mean I am very thankful then Rahul for thinking of me to do this very playful act.''

Tamannaah Bhatia Congratulated New Parents Sid-Kiara

#WATCH | Delhi | On actor Sidharth Malhotra being blessed by a daughter, actor Tamannaah Bhatia says, "I texted him. They are the cutest couple ever. We always root for them. Both Kiara and Sid are amazing people..." pic.twitter.com/Q5vGggOEiB — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

When asked by ANI if she had a chance to congratulate the new parents, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani—who welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Tamannaah reveals she texted the new parents and said, 'I did message...I did message and they both are just the cutest couple ever. (We all) always root for them and both Kiara and Sid are just, two amazing people.'

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen in 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She is also likely to star in 'No Entry 2'.