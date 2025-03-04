Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Break-Up Rumour Hits Social Media, Call It Quits After Years of Dating: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, have reportedly parted ways after dating for a few years. Their relationship, which became public during the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, had sparked wedding rumors, but new reports suggest they have now chosen separate paths.

Tamannaah & Vijay’s Breakup – What We Know So Far

According to Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma have called off their relationship after years of dating each other. However, no official confirmation has been made on this by the actors as yet. The couple split a few weeks ago, but they continue to respect and admire each other. A source close to the actors shared, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but plan to remain good friends. Both are currently focusing on their careers.”

Their Relationship Journey

Tamannaah and Vijay’s romance came into the limelight during the promotions of Lust Stories 2. While they never explicitly hid their relationship, Vijay once mentioned that they preferred to keep their personal moments private rather than making an effort to stay secretive.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Vijay shared his belief that relationships shouldn’t feel restrictive. The former couple agreed that as long as they enjoyed each other’s company, there was no need to keep their love under wraps.

How They Saw Their Relationship

Vijay humorously noted that society is obsessed with relationships, with everyone having an inner gossip-loving relative eager to discuss personal lives. However, he remained confident that his work continued to receive recognition despite the public’s curiosity.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah, in an interview with Film Companion, described their connection as effortless and honest. She appreciated Vijay’s openness, which allowed her to be her true self in the relationship. She had previously described him as her source of happiness, emphasizing the comfort she found in their bond.

What’s Next for Tamannaah & Vijay?

Both actors have busy schedules ahead, despite their split, they continue to remain cordial and focus on their respective careers.