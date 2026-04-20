Tamannaah Bhatia visits Tirupati Temple at Tirumala Hills, offers prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara - Video

Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Tirumala Temple in Andhra on Sunday to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The 'Baahubali' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published a photo, posing outside the temple with the fellow devotees.

In the pic, Tamannaah was seen opting for a simple yet elegant pink ethnic wear, with a red dupatta draped around her.

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Before that, the 'F3' actress had uploaded a video of herself from the car on her way to the temple.

It must be noted that Venkateswara is believed to have appeared on earth to save mankind from the trials and troubles of Kali Yuga. The place is also called Kaliyuga Vaikuntha. The deity is referred to as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

Tamannaah's Insta family eagerly awaits the exciting social media updates from her personal and professional life.

On Friday, she decided to provide an insight into her late-night routine. Tamannaah shared how painting her nails in the middle of the night still reminds her of her childhood days.

She took to her Insta Stories at 3.02 AM and shared a picture of her freshly painted nails.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, visited the Lord Venkateshwara Swami temple at Tirumala, Tirupati on Sunday and offered special prayers and seeks blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.#TamannaahBhatia #Tamannaah #Tirumala #Tirupati pic.twitter.com/t6W1D5lViN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 19, 2026

Adding the time stamp, she wrote, “Me painting my nails in the middle of the night is basically me from my childhood.”

Work-wise, Tamannaah will soon be seen as the leading lady in "Vvan – Force of the Forrest" in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

Made under the direction of Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film is backed by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari.

Initially scheduled to be out around the festival of Chhatt in 2025, "Vvan – Force of the Forrest" will now get a theatrical release on May 15.

Furthermore, Tamannaah will also be a part of “Ragini 3". Headlined by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie will also see Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in a crucial role.