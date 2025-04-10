New Delhi: Pan-India actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently visited the much revered Babulnath Temple in Mumbai. She wore a traditional silk white saree with beautiful red border — which was given to her as Prasad — she offered prayers and sought blessings for her upcoming movie Odela 2. She paid a visit to the divine place ahead of the movie's trailer launch event.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Tamannaah has embraced such traditions. Earlier at the Mata Ki Chowki organised by the actress, she turned her Prasad outfit saree into a gorgeous silk suit in pink.

The recently released Odela 2 trailer has garnered an overwhelming response. Portraying a powerful and spiritual character, Tamannaah Bhatia looks promising in a compelling narrative that blends tradition, mystery, and drama.

On the work front, Tamannaah has an exciting slate ahead. Apart from Odela 2, which is slated for release on April 17, she will also be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the action-packed film Ranger.