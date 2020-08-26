हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's parents test positive for coronavirus, she and staff members are COVID-19 negative

"My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately," Tamannaah wrote. 

Tamannaah Bhatia&#039;s parents test positive for coronavirus, she and staff members are COVID-19 negative
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks

New Delhi: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media to reveal that her parents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She and her staff members are, however, COVID-19 negative. In her post, Tamannaah wrote, "My parents were showing mild COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive."

The 'Baahubali' star added that the authorities have been informed and all precautionary measures are being taken.
 
"The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff, have tested negative. By the Grace of God, they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," Tamannaah further said.

Read her statement here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will has three films in the lineup - 'That Is Mahalakshmi', ' Bole Chudiyan' and 'Seetimaarr'.

