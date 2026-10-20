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Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh passes away at 37, days after death of Uncle Deva

Actor Karthik Sabesh passed away at age 37 following an illness, coming just days after the death of his uncle, veteran music director Deva.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh passes away at 37, days after death of Uncle Deva
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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