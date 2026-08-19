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Tamil actor Prabhu Ganesan visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala

Tirupati Temple: Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu, the temple is located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam hill range, Venkatadri, at an elevation of 853 metres.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Tamil actor Prabhu Ganesan visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala
Image Credit: ANI picture

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Tamil actor Prabhu Ganesan visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala
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