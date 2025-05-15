Tamil Actor Ravi Mohan Issues Statement Denying Allegations By Wife Aarti, Defending Fatherhood And Acknowledging 'Beautiful Companion' Kenishaa

New Delhi: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, on Thursday, released a detailed press statement addressing serious allegations made by his estranged wife, Aarti, earlier this month.

Sharing a five-page note on his official social media handle, Mohan referred to singer and therapist Kenishaa as his "beautiful companion" and opened up about his struggles.

He said, "Watching my private life turned into gossip, twisted without truth or compassion, has been deeply traumatic. My silence was not a weakness—it was survival." He denied accusations questioning his character and role as a father, emphasizing, "I categorically deny these fabricated claims."

Mohan expressed heartbreak over being kept away from his children:

"Bouncers now accompany them almost everywhere to prevent me from even seeing or approaching my own children... I still haven't been allowed to check in on them." He affirmed, "My children are my eternal pride and happiness and I will do all things better than the best for the two boys I live my life for."

He also described financial abuse and manipulation:

"Being stripped of my voice, my dignity, my own earnings, and shares of my assets... all with the sole intention to selfishly enrich herself and her parents into luxury." Mohan said he had to step away from payments and control due to legal complications and financial strain, "I walked away to survive, and to finally get a chance to live and to protect what little remained of my peace and truth."

Regarding Kenishaa Francis, Mohan said she had been a lifeline during his darkest times:

"She stood by me on the night I left my own home barefoot... She is a beautiful companion, and I assure you this she carries light."

Mohan thanked his fans and media for their support, while urging trust in the legal process:

"I firmly trust in our legal system to provide justice based on evidence and enable me to rebuild my life with my children." He concluded, "This is my last statement on this. I am divinely happy with the choices I've made and beyond grateful."

Actress Aarti Mohan has yet to respond to Ravi Mohan’s detailed public statement.