Tamil Actor Redin Kingsley, Wife Sangeetha Blessed With A Baby Girl

Several people including top actors have congratulated the couple and cheered the good news.

|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2025, 01:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
Tamil Actor Redin Kingsley, Wife Sangeetha Blessed With A Baby Girl (Image: @sangeetha.v.official/ Instagram)

Well known actor Redin Kingsley and his wife, actress Sangeetha V, have now announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl. Sources close to the actor said that the couple welcomed the baby into their lives on April 2, 2025.

Sources added that both the mother and baby were doing well, and that the family was cherishing this beautiful blessing. Redin’s wife Sangeetha took to Instagram to announce the news first with a simple post that read, “Thanks for all your wishes and blessings, it’s a princess.” She later followed it up with another poster, which she posted on her Instagram timeline.

The poster read,“It’s a girl! We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our beautiful baby girl. We feel so blessed and grateful for this new chapter in our lives. Thank you for all your love and support during this special time. Our family is complete and we couldn’t be happier.”

Take A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sangeetha.V_ (@sangeetha.v.official)

Several people including top actors have congratulated the couple and cheered the good news. Actor Gautham Karthik was among those who congratulated the couple.

Redin and Sangeetha began their journey as husband and wife on December 10, 2023.

The couple have been expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love, warm wishes, and blessings from their dear ones. Reding Kingsley first made his debut as an actor in director Nelson’s Vettai Mannan which was made in 2012.

However, the film got shelved and the comedian had to wait another six years for him to make his debut. He finally debuted in another film by Nelson called ‘Kolamavu Kokila’, featuring Nayanthara in the lead.

The dark comedy emerged a superhit but more importantly, it brought Redin Kingsley under the spotlight. He soon found himself being cast in films like Netrikann and Doctor, both of which went on emerge as hits. His comedy in both these films worked big time, establishing him as a bankable comedian. 

