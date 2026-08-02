/Tamil actor Veera pays tribute to mountaineering legend Nims Dai after tragic Broad Peak avalanche

"This was never the plan. Initially, the plan was to climb just G2. But just before setting off for Pakistan, I ran the numbers on my 8,000m summits. That's when it hit me: if I tick off Broad Peak whilst I'm here, only one remains -- Cho Oyu. Then I become the FIRST person in history to climb all 14 eight-thousanders twice. Without oxygen," he had said in his post.