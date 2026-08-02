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  • /Tamil actor Veera pays tribute to mountaineering legend Nims Dai after tragic Broad Peak avalanche

Tamil actor Veera pays tribute to mountaineering legend Nims Dai after tragic Broad Peak avalanche

Tamil actor Veera remembered legendary mountaineer Nirmal Purja (Nims Dai) with a heartfelt tribute following his tragic death in an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak. Calling him an inspiration who taught the world to "look higher," Veera said the climber's legacy would live on forever.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Tamil actor Veera pays tribute to mountaineering legend Nims Dai after tragic Broad Peak avalanche
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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