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  • /Tamil director K Bhagyaraj's death: Chiranjeevi 'deeply shocked', Kamal Haasan to Mammootty mourn demise

Tamil director K Bhagyaraj's death: Chiranjeevi 'deeply shocked', Kamal Haasan to Mammootty mourn demise

K Bhagyaraj's death: Several legends of the Indian film industry, cutting across regions, have been expressing their condolences.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Tamil director K Bhagyaraj's death: Chiranjeevi 'deeply shocked', Kamal Haasan to Mammootty mourn demise
Image Credit: IANS File Photo

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