Actress Chandini Tamilarasan, who was introduced to Tamil cinema by director Bhagyaraj, in her condolence message on X, said, "Devastated. If not for you, sir, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I wouldn’t even have chosen this career. Thank you for believing in me and changing the course of my life. I can never repay what you’ve done for me. You will always be a part of my journey. RIP K. Bhagyaraj sir."