Hyderabad: Recalling that he had been with director K Bhagyaraj only a couple of days ago at the wedding of Khushbu's daughter, Mega star Chiranjeevi on Saturday said he was deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words to learn about the demise of iconic Tamil director, writer and actor K Bhagyaraj.
Taking to his X timeline to share his condolence message, Chiranjeevi said, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words. Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush’s wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply unbelievable. (sic)"
Deeply shocked and heartbroken beyond words.— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 27, 2026
Just the day before yesterday, we were together in Goa at Kush’s wedding, laughing, sharing jokes, and taking pictures. Bhagyaraj garu was full of life and joy. To wake up to the news of his passing this morning is simply…
He went onto add, "A brilliant filmmaker, exceptional screenplay writer, and fine actor, his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to Poornima ji, Shanthanu and the entire family. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, my dear friend. You will be deeply missed."
Several legends of the Indian film industry, cutting across regions, have been expressing their condolences.
Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, in his condolence message in Tamil said, "K Bhagyaraj, who was introduced to me 50 years ago as Rajan, is not there with us today. Within a month, Tamil speaking our cinema has lost two Rajas (Kings)."
கே. பாக்யராஜ் என்கிற (எனக்கு 50 வருடங்களுக்கு முன் அறிமுகமான) ராஜன் இன்று இல்லை. ஒரே மாதத்திற்குள் இரண்டு ராஜாக்களை இழந்து விட்டது தமிழ் கூறும் நம் சினிமா.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 27, 2026
உடல் நலக்குறைவால் மரணித்த நண்பர் கே. பாக்யராஜ் தனது கண்களை தானம் செய்ததன் மூலம் பிறிதொரு உயிருக்குப் பார்வையளித்துச் சென்றிருக்கிறார். அவர் மாபெரும் ஆளுமை மட்டுமல்ல மகத்தான மானுடநேயரும் கூட. அவர் என் தோழர் என்பதில் பெருமிதம் அடைகிறேன்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 27, 2026
Malayalam superstar Mammootty too expressed his condolences on the demise of Bhagyaraj. Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "RIP Bhagyaraj. Heartfelt condolences."
RIP Bhagyaraj. Heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/HhoTlxw3XY— Mammootty (@mammukka) June 27, 2026
Actress Chandini Tamilarasan, who was introduced to Tamil cinema by director Bhagyaraj, in her condolence message on X, said, "Devastated. If not for you, sir, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I wouldn’t even have chosen this career. Thank you for believing in me and changing the course of my life. I can never repay what you’ve done for me. You will always be a part of my journey. RIP K. Bhagyaraj sir."
Devastated.— Chandini Tamilarasan (@IamChandini_12) June 27, 2026
If not for you, sir, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I wouldn’t even have chosen this career.
Thank you for believing in me and changing the course of my life. I can never repay what you’ve done for me.
You will always be a part of my journey.
RIP K. Bhagyaraj sir
Really shocked and disheartening to hear the demise of veteran director and actor #KBhakyaraj sir. May god give the strenght to the family to overcome this huge loss. I know the pain you are in right now @imKBRshanthnu brother. Stay strong.. My heart and thoughts are always with…— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) June 27, 2026
Actor Arun Vijay, in his condolence message, said, "Really shocked and disheartening to hear the demise of veteran director and actor #KBhakyaraj sir. May God give the strength to the family to overcome this huge loss. I know the pain you are in right now @imKBRshanthnu brother. Stay strong.. My heart and thoughts are always with you. May his soul rest in peace."
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