Tamil-Kannada Row: Kamal Haasan Refuses To Apologise; Says Remarks 'Misunderstood'

Kamal Haasan is being called out for over his controversial remark on the origins of the Kannada language. The Thug Life actor refuses to apologise for statement he further wrote to Kannada Film Body he clarifies his response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after the film union body decided to ban the release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka.

Kamal Haasan Issues Clarafication Over 'Kannada is born out of Tamil' Remark

Amid the ongoing controversy around his Language remark, Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise, issues letter to Kannada Film Chamber. Actor Kamal Haasan has shared his response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) after the film union body decided to ban the release of his film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka amid the ongoing controversy around his "Kannada is born out of Tamil' remark.

In a letter addressed to the President of KFC, Kamal Haasan said that his statement at his film 'Thug Life' audio launch in Chennai has been "misunderstood" as he claims to have spoken it "out of genuine affection" for legendary Dr Rajkumar's family in Karnataka, as per ANI reports.

The letter to Kannada Film Body states, "I acknowledge your letter dated 30/05/2025. Out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka, I offer the following with sincerity. It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch -- spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar -- has been misunderstood and taken out of context. My words were intended only to convey that we are all one and from the same family and not to diminish Kannada in any way," wrote the Thug Life actor'

Kamal Haasan said that he loves all languages and has immense "respect" for the love of the Kannadigas for their language.

"There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language. Like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired. Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community, and I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: my love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue," wrote Kamal Haasan.

He restate his love for different languages and wrote, "My bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam -- and all languages of this land-- is abiding and heartfelt. I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India."

He further wrote that he only knows and speaks the "language of cinema" as he believes that it is a "universal language" which only knows the way of "love and bonding."

"I know and speak the language of Cinema. Cinema is a universal language that knows only love and bonding. My statement was also only to establish that bond and unity amongst all of us. It is this love and bond that my seniors taught me, which I wanted to share. It is out of this love and bond that Shivanna attended the audio launch event. I regret that Shivanna had to go through such embarrassment on account of this. But I'm sure our true love and respect for each other will always remain and get firmer now," wrote Kamal Haasan.

He continued, "Cinema must remain a bridge between people -- never a wall that divides them. This was the intent of my statement, and I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity. I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light. I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday began hearing petitions seeking direction to authorities, including the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, not to take any measures--to restrain or refrain from screening and releasing actor Kamal Hassan's movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka, which is scheduled for release on June 5. The court has adjourned the matter for 2:30 pm.

According to Live Law, The court orally remarked that the actor was sticking on to the ego and not apologizing over the controversial remark, The court states, ''This is where you are sticking on to the ego not apologizing... It may be Kamala Hassan or anyone...it is the sentiments of the masses of the state that has been undermined is what the problem has arisen about...You should understand magnitude of the problem. It can lead to something else. Your statement can stop everything else. It is at that cross roads. If your intention is this (Letter to chamber) why not end it with...It is an explanation for a clarification. ''

As of now, Thug Life is slated to hit the theatres on June 05, won't be released in Karnataka

