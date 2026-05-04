Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026: Vijay's father calls his mother 'the first fan of Vijay' as they celebrate TVK's historic lead

Chennai: In a dramatic turn in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, trends showing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading in over 100 seats triggered celebrations at the residence of party chief and actor Vijay, with his family expressing emotional joy and optimism as results continued to unfold.

According to the latest trends, TVK is currently leading in 108 of the total 234 seats, placing it on course to form the government with some help from smaller parties.

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Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed her happiness and said, "I am so happy", as the family gathered to follow the counting updates.

Speaking to ANI, his father, SA Chandrasekhar, also shared his emotions, stating, "She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy..."

The celebrations at the family residence also saw music and dancing, with members playing 'Whistle Podu' from Vijay's film 'The Greatest of All Time'.

A cousin of Vijay described the atmosphere and said, "He is a young and energetic person and everyone in Tamil Nadu is expecting that the biggest change through him and definitely we believe that he can do the best among everybody... In his last speech, he said the last speech that people believe in me so much... What he speaks about before the election, he will definitely make sure that it happens... It is an enormous victory."

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She added, "My aunt (Vijay's mother) does not have words to talk. She is overwhelmed with happiness, and she is so humble, and that makes Vijay a person today. SA Chandrasekhar (his father) is very energetic, and Shobha (his mother) is very humble; the combination has worked on Vijay. That's how it's also going to work on the people also. We are very fortunate to have him as our own person in the family. I'm also overjoyed."

For the context, TVK chief Vijay was seen leading in both seats contested, including Tiruchirappalli (East) by over 6,000 votes, with 16,579 votes after the fourth round, compared to DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj's approximately 10,000 votes at that stage. He is also leading in Perambur with a margin exceeding 10,000 votes against DMK's R D Shekar.

Party workers gathered outside TVK headquarters in Chennai, celebrating with flags and sweets as projections suggested the party could emerge as the single-largest force in the assembly.

Security was also tightened at Vijay's residence, with senior police officials deployed as trends strengthened in favour of TVK.

TVK's national spokesperson, Felix Gerald, described the trends as decisive, saying, "You will see that there is no need for any coalition. I can assure you that much, we will form the Govt on our own...There are no ifs and buts; it is a very clear mandate. The message is very clear - people have put a full stop to the loot, corruption, nepotism and family politics. This is the end of the dynasty, this is the end of DMK."

Vijay, who has emerged as the most prominent political debutant in the elections, is being seen as a major disruptor in the state's traditional Dravidian political space.