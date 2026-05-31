Tamil Nadu CM Vijay alongside Trisha Krishnan visit Ajith Kumar's residence as actor mourns loss of his mother

Mohini Mani passes away: In heartbreaking news, renowned actor Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday in Chennai. She was 89 years old and had been experiencing declining health for some time. Following her demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan visited the Tamil star and professional racer's residence.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan arrive at the residence

In the visuals, Vijay and Trisha arrived together in the same vehicle on Saturday evening to offer their condolences. Vijay was seen carrying a floral tribute, while Ajith Kumar personally received the duo before they entered the residence.

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Ajith Kumar's mother demise

Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away on Saturday after battling age-related ailments and health complications. She was 89 years old. The veteran actor, who was in Dubai when the news broke, immediately flew back to Chennai and headed to his residence in the Injambakkam-Palavakkam area on the city's outskirts to be with his family and pay his final respects.

The news of Mohini Mani's passing was confirmed by Ajith Kumar's brother, Anil Kumar, through an emotional statement issued on behalf of the family. The statement revealed that she passed away peacefully in her sleep following a period of declining health.

Remembering their mother with deep affection, the family described her as a woman known for her kindness, selfless spirit, and quiet grace. They noted that she was loved and respected by everyone who knew her and expressed gratitude for the care and support extended by medical professionals who looked after her in recent years.

The statement also reflected on Mohini Mani's life journey, recalling how she was among the many Sindhis who migrated to India during the Partition. Despite the hardships of leaving everything behind and starting anew, she took immense pride in seeing her children build successful lives. The family credited much of their achievements to her unwavering devotion, wise counsel, and nurturing presence, which they said formed the heart of their home.

They further remembered the nearly six-decade-long marriage she shared with their late father, describing it as a source of cherished memories that would continue to provide strength and comfort to the family in the years ahead.

Read Here | Ajith Kumar's brother Anil Kumar shares FIRST statement after mother Mohini Mani's demise

"We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in," the family said, while requesting understanding if they were unable to respond to calls and messages during this difficult time. They also announced that Mohini Mani's last rites would be conducted as a private family affair and appealed for privacy as they grieved her loss.

Film Faternity and Political leaders mourn demise

Following the news of her demise, several members of the film fraternity, political leaders, and well-wishers extended their condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family. Among them was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who shared a heartfelt message mourning the loss.

Expressing his grief, Vijay said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mohini Mani and offered prayers for her soul to rest in peace. He also conveyed his deepest condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, describing her as a mother who stood as a pillar of strength and unwavering support throughout her son's life and career.

The passing of Mohini Mani has left the actor's family, friends, and admirers mourning the loss of a beloved matriarch whose resilience, compassion, and dedication touched the lives of those around her.