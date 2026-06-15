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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and wife Sangeetha's divorce proceedings deferred again, next hearing on this date

ijay and wife Sangeetha's divorce: The high-profile matrimonial dispute has witnessed repeated adjournments in recent months.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and wife Sangeetha's divorce proceedings deferred again, next hearing on this date
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: File Photo/IANS

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