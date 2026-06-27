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  • /Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s demise, announces state honours for final journey

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s demise, announces state honours for final journey

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay paid tribute to legendary filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, calling his death an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema and honouring his decades-long contribution with state honours.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 01:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s demise, announces state honours for final journey
Image Credit: Photo/ANI), X/@CMOTamilnadu)

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