/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mourns veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s demise, announces state honours for final journey

In a post on X, he wrote, "The passing away of veteran Tamil film director and writer Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj is a great loss to the world of cinema. His unique storytelling, creative brilliance and immense contribution to Tamil cinema have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and film lovers. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace."