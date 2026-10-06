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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s mother Shobha Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Tirupati temple at Tirumala

The Tirumala shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s mother Shobha Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Tirupati temple at Tirumala
Image Credit: ANI picture

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