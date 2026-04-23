Tamil Nadu election 2026: Vijay Sethupathi, Mathew Varghese cast votes in Chennai, urge all to come out and vote!

Chennai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi on Thursday exercised his franchise in Chennai, joining several prominent faces from the film fraternity who turned up at polling booths amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Actor Vijay Sethupathi fulfilled his democratic duty in the Anna Nagar assembly constituency no. 21 in Kilpauk Chennai high school and spoke about the importance of civic responsibility. "Everyone come and vote, this is our most important responsibility... Best wishes to all the youth."

Actor Jiiva also fulfilled his democratic duty at the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha polling station in T. Nagar, where he waited in queue for over two hours before casting his vote. Urging greater youth participation, he said young citizens must actively engage in the democratic process and step into politics to bring about meaningful change.

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Actor-producer VTV Ganesh casted his vote in Government Model Higher Secondary School Nandanam saying, "Young voters should exercise their voting rights."

Mathew Varghese echoed similar sentiments, stressing the role of voters in shaping the future. He cast his vote and showed his inked finger at a polling station in Chennai's Nandanam. He said, "I am happy after exercising my constitutional rights, it is a basic duty... Hoping that the turnout is much more this year..."

Meanwhile, several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning. Polling officials and fellow voters at the booth congratulated the newlyweds for prioritizing their civic duty on such a special day. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. (ANI)