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  • /Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah passes away: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar mourn legendary orator

Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah passes away: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar mourn legendary orator

Following the passing of legendary Tamil scholar and actor Solomon Pappaiah in Madurai, film stalwarts including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shankar paid heartfelt tributes honouring his iconic contribution to Tamil culture and debate.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah passes away: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar mourn legendary orator
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tamil scholar Solomon Pappaiah passes away: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Shankar mourn legendary orator
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