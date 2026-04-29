Tamil singer Swagatha S Krishnan accuses music director of abuse, calls him ‘Epstein of Madras’

New Delhi: Swagatha S Krishnan, known for Tamil songs like Yeno Pennae and Kadhal Kanmani, has levelled serious allegations against a well-known Tamil music director, accusing him of sexual abuse and intimidation. Speaking on the YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks, the singer described her experience in detail and said she nearly stepped away from the film industry due to the trauma.

During the conversation, she accused a Tamil music composer and referred to him as the “Epstein of Madras”.

She further revealed that she moved to Rishikesh from Chennai and nearly quit the industry because of the composer.

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Singer calls music composer ‘Epstein of Madras’

On the YouTube channel, the singer said her experience was not an isolated incident and claimed that other women had faced similar situations.

Sharing disturbing details, she alleged that the abuse took place inside the music director’s studio, which she once considered a professional and safe space.

She described the environment, stating that the room was soundproof, locked, and fitted with CCTV cameras, including, she alleged, hidden ones. She claimed that the abuse was recorded and the footage was later used to threaten and intimidate her. “It was a soundproof room, even if I screamed, no one could hear me,” she said.

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Referring to the Epstein files, she called the composer the ‘king’ of such acts. Swagatha also alleged that the music director first built a bond as a mentor before exploiting it by creating emotional dependence and using financial pressure.

She claimed that he would borrow money, delay repayment, and exert control. The singer also said she received messages from other women who went through similar experiences with him, calling it his “hobby”. She further alleged that children were secretly recorded in the studio.

“I felt like the parts of my body he touched shouldn’t exist,” she said.

The singer also detailed the emotional toll, stating that she faced public shaming and false accusations.

While she did not reveal the accused’s name, Swagatha said she had previously consulted lawyers and officials but did not file a formal complaint due to fear and lack of support at the time. She added that she now plans to pursue the matter legally.

Earlier, the singer had spoken about her experience of sexual abuse on social media in 2022 and 2023.