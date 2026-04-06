Tamil TV actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam found dead at Chennai home: reports

Subashini Balasubramaniyam's death: Tamil television actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam, best known for her role in the popular serial Kayal, was found dead on April 6, 2026, in Chennai, as per a report by Moneycontrol. Her sudden demise has shocked the television industry and her growing fan base, cutting short a promising career.

Circumstances Surrounding Subashini Balasubramaniyam's passing

According to the reports, Subashini was found dead at her residence in Iyyappanthangal, Chennai. Preliminary police investigations have indicated suicide. The publication's sources suggest that she had been experiencing emotional distress following a personal argument with her husband over a video call. Authorities have stated that inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding her death.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Her passing has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and fellow actors expressing shock and sadness. Many shared clips and memories of her performances, remembering her as an actress who brought sincerity and authenticity to her roles.

According to a report by India TV, the actress is said to have had an argument with her husband during a video call prior to the incident. Officials suspect that she may have been under emotional distress. Police personnel arrived at the scene soon after and have sent her body for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Subashini often shared glimpses of her life with her husband, Bibin Chandra, posting photos accompanied by heartfelt captions. Her last post, on March 10, featured a video of him with the words, “Two years later… and I’m still crushing on this man like day one.”

About Subashini Balasubramaniyam

Originally from Sri Lanka, Subashini moved to Chennai with aspirations of establishing herself in the Tamil entertainment industry. Her journey was marked by persistence, as she navigated auditions, minor roles, and intense competition.

Also Read | Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's tragic death triggers massive strike in Bengali showbiz industry

Breakthrough with ‘Kayal’

Subashini’s breakthrough came with Kayal, aired on Sun TV. The serial, which enjoys a steady audience, brought her into the spotlight and made her a familiar face in Tamil households. Her performance in the show was widely appreciated for its emotional intensity.