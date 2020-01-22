हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tanhaji: the unsung warrior

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' child actor on 'quiet' Ajay Devgn, 'chatty' Kajol

"Sharing screen with superstars Kajol and Ajay Devgn is an experience that I will always cherish. On the set, Ajay Sir was always quiet and Kajol ma'am was always chatty," Arush said.

&#039;Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior&#039; child actor on &#039;quiet&#039; Ajay Devgn, &#039;chatty&#039; Kajol

Mumbai: Child artiste Arush Nand says he had a great time working with star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

"Sharing screen with superstars Kajol and Ajay Devgn is an experience that I will always cherish. On the set, Ajay Sir was always quiet and Kajol ma'am was always chatty," Arush said.

"I remember when we were doing a song sequence where Ajay Sir had to lift me on his shoulder, Kajol ma'am asked me whether I have eaten or not because otherwise, Ajay Sir had to put an extra effort to put on his shoulder! That lightened the mood quite a bit. I was surprised initially, but then Kajol ma'am burst into laughter," he recalled.

Interestingly, Arush's audition for "Tanhaji..." as Ajay and Kajol's on-screen son initially happened with a home video as Arush was having his exams. He, later on, went to meet the film's director Om Raut.

In the past, he has been part of films like "Neerja", "Phobia" and "Pari".

Tags:
tanhaji: the unsung warriorAjay DevgnKajolTanhaji
Next
Story

Injured Shahid Kapoor resumes 'Jersey' shoot with 'torn lip'. See pic

Must Watch

PT4M12S

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached Srinagar's Lal Chowk