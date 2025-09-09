Advertisement
TANISHAA MUKERJI

Tanishaa Mukerji Admits 'Break-Up With Uday Chopra Hurt More Than Armaan Kohli'

Tanishaa Mukerji News: In 2016, she finished as a finalist on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and later also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tanishaa Mukerji Admits 'Break-Up With Uday Chopra Hurt More Than Armaan Kohli'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After tasting success initially in her career, actress Tanishaa Mukerji faced a tough time As her professional film choices didn't yield the best results at ticket counters. The actress also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and was the first runner-up as Gauahar Khan won the show. In her latest interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on her career and past relationships.

Tanishaa Mukerji on her break-ups

Talking about her split from Armaan Kohli, she said, “Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha. I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday ended. We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time.”

She added, "I’m the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things… Whatever happens, happens for the good. I enjoy the feeling of falling in love and I cherish the experiences it brings."

On How She Handles Lows

Tanishaa Mukerji said, "We all have negative tendencies. If it’s a work thing I am upset about, I definitely need to talk to my mum about it. Usually, it’s just my mum. I don’t often seek my friends’ advice when I am stuck with a work problem, as not many understand the film industry."

Tanishaa Mukerji's stint on reality show Bigg Boss 7 was widely appreciated. She was later seen as one of the judges in the stand-up comedy show Gangs of Haseepur. In 2016, she finished as a finalist on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and later also participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

