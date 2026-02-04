Tanishaa Mukerji shares soulful ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ post, highlights inner peace

New Delhi: Tanishaa Mukerji recently shared a set of soulful pictures on social media that beautifully reflect her spiritual inclination.

Captioned, ‘'Satyam Shivam Sundaram’' , he post radiates calm, faith, and inner harmony, offering her followers a peaceful pause amid the noise of everyday life.

The images capture Tanishaa in a tranquil and introspective mood, embracing simplicity and stillness. Her serene presence and composed expressions highlight a deep connection with spirituality, emphasizing truth, positivity, and balance , values symbolized by the powerful words in her caption.

Through this spiritual expression, Tanishaa Mukerji once again shows how moments of faith and mindfulness can offer grounding and clarity, reminding us of the beauty found in silence and belief.

Tanishaa Mukerji Visits Shirdi Temple

The actress began the New Year 2026 with faith and devotion by visiting the revered Sai Baba temple in Shirdi along with close friends, including Akansha Aggarwal and her family, to seek divine blessings.

Tanishaa shared serene pictures from the spiritual visit, offering prayers at the sacred shrine and marking a calm and positive start to the year.

More About Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji is an actress and producer and a prominent member of the Mukherjee-Samarth film family. She is the younger sister of actress Kajol, daughter of veteran actor Tanuja, and granddaughter of Shobhna Samarth.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 and gained recognition for her roles in films such as Sarkar and Sarkar Raj. She later rose to widespread fame as the first runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

After her debut, she appeared in notable films like Neal ’n’ Nikki and Tango Charlie, followed by strong performances in the successful Sarkar franchise.

On the work front, Tanishaa is awaiting the release of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, an upcoming horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Mallika Sherawat.