Tanishaa Mukerji visits Shirdi Temple, seeks Sai Baba’s blessings to welcome 2026

New Delhi: Actor and Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, began the New Year 2026 with faith and devotion as she visited the revered Sai Baba temple in Shirdi along with close friends, including Akansha Aggarwal and her family, to seek divine blessings. The actor shared serene pictures from the spiritual visit, offering prayers at the sacred shrine and marking a calm and positive start to the year.

Tanishaa was seen immersed in devotion as she paid her respects to Sai Baba. Known for her spiritual inclination, the actor chose Shirdi—one of the country’s most revered pilgrimage sites—to kickstart the year on a soulful and meaningful note in the company of her loved ones.

Sharing the moments on social media, Tanishaa captioned her post, “Seeking Baba’s blessings… #AllGoodThings #2026 #Shirdi #SaiBaba #TanishaaMukerji,” reflecting her belief in beginning the year with gratitude, faith, and optimism. The pictures struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with prayers and warm wishes.

Tanishaa Mukerji is an actress and producer and a prominent member of the Mukherjee-Samarth film family. She is the younger sister of actress Kajol, daughter of veteran actor Tanuja, and granddaughter of Shobhna Samarth.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 and gained recognition for her roles in films such as Sarkar and Sarkar Raj. She later rose to widespread fame as the first runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

After her debut, she appeared in notable films like Neal ’n’ Nikki and Tango Charlie, followed by strong performances in the successful Sarkar franchise.

On the work front, Tanishaa is awaiting the release of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, an upcoming horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. The film stars Vivek Oberoi and Mallika Sherawat.