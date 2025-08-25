Tannishtha Chatterjee Battles Stage 4 Oligo Metastatic Cancer, Opens Up On Her Struggles; Dia Mirza, Konkona & Ali Fazal Send Her 'Love'

New Delhi: Talented actress Tannishtha Chatterjee took to her social media handle and shared her life update. She is battling Stage 4 Oligo Metastatic Cancer. She wrote a long note explaining her condition and struggles with it. Along with it, share shared two pictures of her with a shaved head.

Tannishtha Chatterjee Battles Stage 4 Cancer

The actress wrote in her note: So the last 8 months have been incredibly difficult- to put it mildly. As if loosing my father to Cancer was not enough. 8 months back I got diagnosed of stage 4 oligo metastatic Cancer. But this post is not about Pain. Its about love and strength.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It can’t get worse than this. A 70yr old mother and 9 year all daughter .. both totally dependent on me.

But in the darkest moments, I discovered an extraordinary kind of love, the kind that shows up, holds space, and never lets you feel alone. I found it in my amazing friends and my family, whose unwavering support, brought , genuine smiles to my face, even on the hardest days.

In a world racing towards AI and robots, it’s the irreplaceable compassion of real, passionate humans that is saving me. It is their empathy, their messages, their presence – their humanity – that is bringing life back.

Cheers to female friendships, the sisterhood that showed up for me with fierce love, deep empathy, and unstoppable strength. You know who you are – and I am endlessly grateful.

Celebs Reacted To Her Post

Many celebrities including Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shruti Seth and actor Ali Fazal among others commented on her post and gave her encouragement to fight the deadly disease - hailing her spirit.

Ali wrote: You rockstar you. We all rootin for you.. nothin in this world thats stronger than you.. you know that better .. you rockstar you. ( aah man my rhyme sucks today… but hey.. we love you.. )

Dia wrote: We love you Tan Tan. You are our very own warrior princess

About Tannishtha Chatterjee

Tannishtha Chatterjee won the National Film Award – Special Jury Award / Special Mention (Feature Film) for Dekh Indian Circus. In 2019 she directed her first feature film Roam Rome Mein which screened at Toronto International Film Festival. Her act in the German film Shadows of Time earned her critical acclaim. It took her to international film festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

She is best known for Shadows of Time, Brick Lane, Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid, Bhopal: Prayer for Rain, Parched and Beyond the Clouds among many others.