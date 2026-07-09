/Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite in Kolkata

New Delhi: Famous actor Rajesh Sharma, who has worked in movies like Bhooth Bangla, Tanu Weds Manu among others was rushed to hospital in Kolkata after reportedly suffering from a suspected insect bite while shooting for an upcoming film starring actor Prabhas at Ramoji Film City.
The Telegraph quoted a statement issued by actress Sudipa Chatterjee and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee. It added that Rajesh in conversation with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation after pack-up when he felt what was believed to be an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider.
As the bite did not look serious, he did not seek immediate medical attention.
However, hours later, he felt uneasy and felt severe pain in his right leg. Upon his return to Kolkata he developed a high fever and his health deteriorated further. He was rushed to the hospital later.
The Telegraph quoted Sudipa and Agnidev as saying, "We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, Rajesh's friends and well-wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time."
The report states that the infection has reportedly spread from his toes to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area. He is not out of danger and is currently under observation.
Rajesh Sharma made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 Hindi movie Maachis. He has also acted in several Bengali movies including 'Paromitar Ek Din'. It was written and directed by Aparna Sen. IN 2005, he worked in Vidya Balan's debut film Parineeta.
Rajesh Sharma has appeared in Hindi films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, The Dirty Picture, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Special 26, B.A. Pass, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and India's Most Wanted.
He is an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD). Rajesh Sharma married Sudipta Chakraborty, a Bengali actress, however, they later got divorced. He, later re-married Sangeeta Sharma in 2011.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.