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  • /Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite in Kolkata

Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite in Kolkata

Rajesh Sharma hospitalised:  Upon his return to Kolkata he developed a high fever and his health deteriorated further. He was rushed to the hospital later. 

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 07:59 AM IST
Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite in Kolkata
Image Credit: Movie Still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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