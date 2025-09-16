New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who is hailed as the torchbearer of MeToo movement in India, recently in one of her interviews revealed about rejecting a staggering Rs 1.65 crore Bigg Boss offer. She alleged 'men and women sleep in same hall...fight there, I can't do that'.

Tanushree Dutta On Refusing Bigg Boss

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Tanushree Dutta said, "Do you really think I would go to a show like that? I can't stay in a place like that; I don't even stay with my own family. I was never interested in Bigg Boss and will never be. They have offered me Rs 1.65 crore to be a part of the show. There's another Bollywood celebrity at my same level who was paid the same amount. I've received a call from the Bigg Boss stylist too, who requested me and said she would take care of my diet. I said even if they give me a piece of the moon, I wouldn't go."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta Claims 'Like Sushant Singh Rajput, There Is An Attempt To Kill Me'; Says SSR Was 'A Good Man Caught With Very Bad Men'

Tanushree added, "Men and women sleeping in the same hall, they sleep there, fight there... I can't do that. I am very specific about my diet depending on my energy. Do I seem like the kind of woman who will sleep on the same bed with a man for a reality show? I'm not that cheap. My privacy is valuable to me. I know I can earn more than that if they let me work in peace."

A few days back, Tanushree Dutta had an emotional meltdown on social media which went viral. The torchbearer of MeToo movement in Bollywood alleged 'harassment' at her own home.

Tanushree Dutta's Viral Video

In her visibly disturbed Instagram video, Tanushree is crying inconsolably while claiming that she facing harassment.

In the video, she says, "Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere he ghar mein pareshaan kiya ja raha hai. I just called the cops and they have asked me to visit a police station and lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow and do that, I am not keeping well. Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4-5 saalo me ki meri tabyet kharab ho gayi hai. I am not able to do anything, my house is a mess."

Adding more, she says, "I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house...I had such bad experiences with maids, coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. Please come outside my door and...." 'I am being troubled in my own house, please someone help me,' the actress concluded.

MeToo Movement in Bollywood

Back in 2018, Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She said she had lodged a complaint with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) as early as 2008. She also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of asking her to 'remove clothes and dance' alongside Irrfan Khan while filming Chocolate. Both Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri denied the claims.

Tanushree first gained fame when she won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004. She later acted in popular films like Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, and Bhagam Bhag.