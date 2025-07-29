Tanushree Dutta Claims 'Like Sushant Singh Rajput, There Is An Attempt To Kill Me'; Says SSR Was 'A Good Man Caught With Very Bad Men'

New Delhi: Former Miss India and actress Tanushree Dutta's recent emotional meltdown on social media went viral. The torchbearer of MeToo movement in Bollywood alleged 'harassment' at her own home. Days after the video, the actress claimed that like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her life is in danger too.

'Like Sushant Singh Rajput...My Life'

In an interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta said, “The Bollywood mafia gang is huge, and like Sushant, my life is also in danger. Like Sushant Singh Rajput, there is an attempt to kill me too.”

Once she had also revealed, “Twice, my auto brakes were cut. I had an accident in Ujjain when I had gone for a religious pilgrimage in 2022. It was a deep flesh wound. I was on crutches for months. I was scared to go on highways because if something happened at high speed, it could have been fatal. My emails were hacked. They knew where I was going, where I was staying. My food was being tampered with. I stopped ordering room service. I only ate at the buffet.”

Tanushree Dutta On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Tanushree Dutta took to social media to share a spiritual and emotional post on the late Sushant Singh Rajput, along with Disha Salian and Jiah Khan, describing them as 'slain soldiers of God' who were victims of a darker reality hidden beneath public narratives. In a heartfelt Instagram story, she urged her followers to offer prayers for these departed souls, questioning the popular portrayal of their deaths as mere cases of 'depression' or 'personal conflict'.

Her long note reads:

"I prayed for SSR today...felt like it. He was a good man who got caught with some very bad men. Everytime I think of him I see a vision of his soul walking towards the light through a long straight tunnel. He was the light, or was guided towards the light by someone. It's taken him sometime to reach it but he is close. “We should all keep these slain soldiers of God SSR, Disha, Jiah and others in our prayers. This is how you help, by praying over the people of God. We don’t know how much they battled and what evil they battled. It’s easy to just cook up stories of depression and personal conflict."

“No, there are evil people in the world that literally feed off of the suffering of others for their own selfish gains. And these children of God just became victims of another’s greed, lust for power and ambition. Their truth is silenced by layers upon layers of lies, misinformation and deceit. I see it happening now, so watch closely how they try to paint a picture so flawed. But the good thing is, they’ve got no new tricks up their sleeve. They are predictable due to their low consciousness, and they would lose. “God has already accounted for everything, so nothing can hurt me beyond a point or destroy me completely. And ofcourse Sri Krishna...Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu...Mangalam garudadhwaja...Mangalam Pundari Kaksha...Mangalayam Tano Hari..."

Tanushree Dutta's Viral Video

In her visibly disturbed Instagram video, Tanushree is crying inconsolably while claiming that she facing harassment.

In the video, she says, "Guys, I am being harassed in my own home. Mujhe mere he ghar mein pareshaan kiya ja raha hai. I just called the cops and they have asked me to visit a police station and lodge a proper complaint. I will probably go tomorrow and do that, I am not keeping well. Mujhe itna pareshaan kiya gaya hai pichle 4-5 saalo me ki meri tabyet kharab ho gayi hai. I am not able to do anything, my house is a mess."

Adding more, she says, "I cannot even hire maids because they planted maids in my house...I had such bad experiences with maids, coming in and stealing and doing all kinds of things. I have to do all my work. Please come outside my door and...." 'I am being troubled in my own house, please someone help me,' the actress concluded.

MeToo Movement in Bollywood

Back in 2018, Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She said she had lodged a complaint with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) as early as 2008. She also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of asking her to 'remove clothes and dance' alongside Irrfan Khan while filming Chocolate. Both Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri denied the claims.

Tanushree first gained fame when she won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004. She later acted in popular films like Aashiq Banaya Apne, Dhol, and Bhagam Bhag.

FAQs

Q. Who Is Tanushree Dutta?

Tanushree Dutta won Femina Miss India Universe 2004 and then represented her country at Miss Universe 2004 in Ecuador where she placed Top 10. She became an actress soon after winning the beauty pageant.

Q. Who started MeToo movement in India?

In 2018, Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss, this led to the start of MeToo movement in India with many coming forward with their allegations.