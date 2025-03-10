Mumbai: Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya’s lawyer Padma Shkatkar has released an official statement over the sexual harassment case by former actress Tanushree Dutta and said that the “court has not taken the cognizance of the case as it was barred by the Limitation Act due to delay in registration of FIR.”

The statement, which went with the headline: “Finally justice served to Actor Nana Patekar, Choreographer Ganesh Acharya , Sami Siddhiqui ( producer) and Rakesh Sarang ( director)”, stated that Tanushree was targeting the lawyer’s clients.

The statement read: “The FIR bearing No. 448/2018 in Oshiwara police station filed on 10.10.2018 by complainant actress Tanushree Dutta primarily mentions of an incident dated 23.3.2008 which was false from day one targetting my clients. She later aggravated the issue on the string operation of Sami Siddiqui conducted on 5.10.2018 and the court has rightly concluded his innocence.”

According to the statement, the police officials thoroughly conducted the investigation.

“The Oshiwara police station officer thoroughly conducted the investigation and filed a 'B summary report' to the Hon'ble Andheri Magistrate court and the court has not taken the cognizance of the case as it was barred by the Limitation Act due to delay in registration of FIR.”

The lawyer mentioned that “the complainant failed to make an application for condonation of delay they even failed to prove the maintainaibility of their case and the court has dismissed their case.”

“Prima facie there was no sufficient evidence to prove her contention even when there were more than 100 people present at the set while shooting. My clients failed to understand the reason for coming up with these false allegations.”

“They have a large fan following due to their hard work and dedication and the present allegations were made merely to malign the images of my clients with an ulterior motive behind.”

“But some females take advantage and misuse law targeting big respected names of the industry which is wrong and unethical leading to the downturn of the career of veterans.”

The lawyer’s statement also stated that her “clients have faced a lot in these 7 years and had to undergo excessive trauma, stress and sufferings and I have seen this personally.”

“Today the Hon'ble Magistrate Court, Andheri has given the verdict dismissing the case of the complainant . This case is definitely a beacon of light for all those men being targeted with ulterior motives by the 'Me too' category of litigants. We had faith in law and order, judiciary and we are delighted with the outcome of the case today.”