New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 became one of the most talked-about seasons ever - all thanks to the perfect mix of contestants inside the house. The diverse backgrounds and personalities of these participants made them instant stars even after the show has come to an end. Spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal is back home and recently shared her homecoming video from Gwalior, getting all the love she always talked about on the show.

Inside Tanya Mittal's House

In the video, we can see a fleet of cars waiting outside the decorated bungalow. Tanya can be seen wearing a saree and breaks into tears as she hugs her family members and meets the relatives waiting to greet her. Take a look here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She also dropped a sneak-peek glimpse of the entry to her house on her Instagram story which was re-shared by many pap and fan pages on social media.

In one of the videos, we can see her grandmother (Nani) lauding Tanya's game inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and expressed gratitude.

Who Is Tanya Mittal?

The spiritual influencer hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and is an architecture graduate from Chandigarh University. She reportedly won Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018 and built a strong social media presence.

She hogged attention for her OTT claims about wealth, 150 bodyguards, massive staff, and a mansion with dedicated floors for clothes, leading to widespread trolling on social media. She first shot to limelight at the time of Maha Kumbh.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 saw Gaurav Khanna winning the trophy against top finalist Farrhana Bhatt, who finished as the first runner-up. Pranit More came in 3rd while Tanya Mittal got the 4th spot.

Following her stint on the reality show, she has already secured an acting project with Ekta Kapoor, marking the beginning of her acting career. Also, she recently featured in an advertisement commercial for 'salon at home' services brand Yes Madam.